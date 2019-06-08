Leroy F. "Lee" Whitham, of South Weymouth, passed away surrounded by his family on June 5, 2019. Lee was born in Bristol, Conn. to Leonard and Ellen Whitham. He was raised in Wolcott, Conn. and spent summers on the beach in Lordship, Conn. He attended Stratford High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War in 1953. He saw military combat action in Santa Domingo, and was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V for heroic achievements while serving as an aerial Gunner under intense hostile fire in Vietnam. Lee was also awarded a Purple Heart during one of his two tours of duty as a crew chief on the ubiquitous Huey helicopter during the Vietnam War. Another highlight of his distinguished military service was being selected to perform the Weapons System Testing on the Cobra gunship. A career Marine, Lee retired from the Marine Corps in 1977 as a Master Sergeant after 23 exemplary years of service. His second career was spent as a Brinks Company National Security Investigator for 20 years. An accomplished athlete, Lee was a starting pitcher on his HS State Championship baseball team, which lead to a stint in the legendary Carolina League on a Brooklyn Dodger minor league team. He continued playing fast pitch softball on U.S. Marine teams into his 40s as a pitcher as well as a star athlete in volleyball and basketball. Lee was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Ted Williams. He also enjoyed, for many years, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, RVing with wife Barb, spending winters in Kissimmee Florida and multiple hobbies, including restoring Classic Mustangs. He is also known for his quick witted sense of humor and many stories. Beloved husband of 63 years to Barbara (Lorch) Whitham of South Weymouth. Loving father to Dan Whitham and his wife Beth of Bridgewater, Ron Whitham and his wife Judy of South Weymouth, and Karen (Whitham) Hardie and her husband Chris of South Weymouth. Dear brother of Bill Peet of Conn. and Robert Whitham of Fla. Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren; Michael, Samantha, Stephanie, Sarah, Randi, Allison, Ericha, Jonathan, Kyle, and the late twins Christin and Danielle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 5 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Burial Service in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lee may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary