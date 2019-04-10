Home

Leslie F. Burke, 78, was born and raised in South Boston, lived in Holbrook, Mass., for 11 years, then moved to Peoria, Ariz., where she died on December 21, 2018, after a short illness. She was the beloved daughter of the late James and Edna Burke, the loving sister of the late Patricia Reimer, Albert Burke, Marjorie Biagiotti and James Burke Jr. She is survived by her loving sister, Judith Grogan of Peoria, Ariz. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook, on Friday, April 12, from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church in Holbrook on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, Mass. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 10, 2019
