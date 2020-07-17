Jocelyn & I are saddened to hear of Lester's passing. Having known Lester since we entered the Naval Academy, 42 years ago this month, makes it all the more sad. The 11th Company Tigers were all together for four years and, like our predecessors, scattered around the globe. I do regret not having remained in contact with Lester because he was, simply put, "a good guy" that we wish all wish there were more of in this world. We're all better people for having known Lester. To Janis, his children, and all his family, please accept our most heartfelt condolences.

I've attached a photo of the 11th Company Tigers, taken during our "Youngster" year...Lester is right smack in the middle with that great smile.

John T. Segura

Classmate