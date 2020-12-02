Liam McArdle Bowes of Hull, died suddenly on November 19, 2020, he was 29 years old. Liam was a young man who loved and adored his family and many friends. He possessed a love of music, a wry sense of humor, creative imagination, and an empathic heart. One of Liams loves was playing drums with his fellow band members of Zebra Accident at the C Note, Nantasket Beach in Hull. Another was being a passionate fan of the Patriots and making game day videos for Dev and Bowes: Three Keys to Victory. He enjoyed spending time in Maine, hiking Mosquito Mountain and taking in the beauty of Moxie Falls. Beloved son of Robert and Catherine Bowes of Hull and cherished brother of Meghan Bowes of Brighton. Grandson of the late William and Rita Bowes and Kevin and Anna McArdle. Liam is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be especially missed by his large group of friends, aka The Crew. Visiting hours are at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church)., Cohasset, MA on Saturday, December 5th from 9:00 to 10:30AM; please register to attend online at www.mcnamara- sparrell.com
on Liams tribute page, where you can leave messages. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at Saint Ann Church, Samoset Ave., Hull at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Face masks are required of all. Covid guidelines and capacity regulations are mandated. Registration for those who wish to attend the Mass, please do so at liambowesfuneralmass. eventbrite.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Liam to; The National Alliance of Mental Health; https://www.nami.org/Home
529 Main St. #1m17, Boston, MA. 02019 or Save the C Note Benefit Fund; https://www. gofundme.com/f/c-note-benefit-fund,
159 Nantasket Ave., Hull, MA. 02045. 781-383-0200