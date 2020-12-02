1/1
Liam M. Bowes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Liam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Liam McArdle Bowes of Hull, died suddenly on November 19, 2020, he was 29 years old. Liam was a young man who loved and adored his family and many friends. He possessed a love of music, a wry sense of humor, creative imagination, and an empathic heart. One of Liams loves was playing drums with his fellow band members of Zebra Accident at the C Note, Nantasket Beach in Hull. Another was being a passionate fan of the Patriots and making game day videos for Dev and Bowes: Three Keys to Victory. He enjoyed spending time in Maine, hiking Mosquito Mountain and taking in the beauty of Moxie Falls. Beloved son of Robert and Catherine Bowes of Hull and cherished brother of Meghan Bowes of Brighton. Grandson of the late William and Rita Bowes and Kevin and Anna McArdle. Liam is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be especially missed by his large group of friends, aka The Crew. Visiting hours are at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church)., Cohasset, MA on Saturday, December 5th from 9:00 to 10:30AM; please register to attend online at www.mcnamara- sparrell.com on Liams tribute page, where you can leave messages. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at Saint Ann Church, Samoset Ave., Hull at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Face masks are required of all. Covid guidelines and capacity regulations are mandated. Registration for those who wish to attend the Mass, please do so at liambowesfuneralmass. eventbrite.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Liam to; The National Alliance of Mental Health; https://www.nami.org/Home 529 Main St. #1m17, Boston, MA. 02019 or Save the C Note Benefit Fund; https://www. gofundme.com/f/c-note-benefit-fund, 159 Nantasket Ave., Hull, MA. 02045. 781-383-0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Ann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved