Lillian "Lynn" B. Wennberg of Fort Myers, Fla., died peacefully on June 18, 2019. She lived for 99 years. She was born and raised in Maine. She married her husband Norman Wennberg in 1945. She and her husband lived in Rutland, Vt., Quincy, Milton, Sandwich and Yarmouth, Mass. Lynn and Norm retired to Florida, where they both enjoyed golfing and entertaining new and old friends and family. She enjoyed painting with both watercolors and oils, cooking, decorating, sewing and lunch with the "girls". She was predeceased by Norman in 1996. Lynn is survived by 3 children, Linda Nardone and Carl Wennberg of Fort Myers, Fla., Jeffrey Wennberg and his wife Nancy of Rutland, Vt.; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery In Bourne, Cape Cod, Mass. Friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33909.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 13, 2019
