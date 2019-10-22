|
|
Lillian C. (Rowell) Dunleavy, age 77, a lifelong Dorchester resident, died peacefully, Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center in Milton, surrounded by her loving family. Lillian was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester. She was a graduate of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester and attended the former Boston City Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a healthcare professional for many years and especially enjoyed working with special needs patients. Lillian enjoyed gardening. Those who knew Lillian loved her. She was a loving, selfless woman who always put her family first. She was totally devoted to her children and grandchildren. The matriarch of her family and a legend of love, she will never be forgotten. Lillian was a flower that blossomed wherever she went. Beloved wife for forty-five years of the late John F. "Jack" Dunleavy. Devoted mother of John T. Dunleavy of Weymouth and his fiance Jane McGonigal of Quincy, William C. Dunleavy of Dorchester, Janet A. Norcross and her husband Robert of Framingham, James J. Dunleavy and his wife Kimberly of Manchester, NH, and Susan L. Dunleavy of Dorchester. Mother-in-law of the late Sean M. Egan Sr. Loving grandmother of Brianne and Aindrea Dunleavy, Tiarra and Paige Norcross, James, John and Cailey Dunleavy, Sean, Michael and Rhiannon Egan. Loving great-grandmother of Noah and Braeden. One of nine siblings, she was the dear sister of Theresa Turner of Weymouth and Louise Kelly of Quincy, and was predeceased by William Rowell, Rita Norton, Arthur Rowell, Cecelia Doran, Michael Rowell, and Ellen Rosati. Lillian is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, October 24 at 11 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8 p.m. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For those who wish, donations in Lillians memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 22, 2019