Lillian E. Hersey
Lillian "Betty" Elizabeth Hersey of Hingham, passed away on October, 17, 2020, at the age of 93. Betty, born and raised in Hull, moved to Hingham after marrying the love of her life, Stanley. She loved living in Hingham as well as Maine and Florida. Betty volunteered for the Red Cross and worked as the assistant town clerk for Hingham and was the head secretary at Hingham High School. Betty leaves behind her beloved children, Lincoln and Betsy. She is survived by her precious six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Betty will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to Rutherford Library, 2000 Rte. 129, South Bristol, ME 04568. There will be a private funeral service held at a future date. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 20, 2020.
