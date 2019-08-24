|
Lillian E. (Wright) Johnson of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly of Hanson and Quincy, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 101 years old. Lillian was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Whitman, their son Allan, of Maine, and her grandson, "TJ" of Hanson. Other family members include daughters Donna and her husband Bill Kisbany of Florida, Susan Penney of Marshfield, and daughter in-law Kathy Johnson of Maine, along with five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. After she retired as the Principal's Secretary from the Quincy School System, Lillian became a snowbird, traveling between Ormond Beach, Fla. and Hanson, Mass. She loved playing Bingo and Bridge, line dancing, an occasional casino trip, and she loved everything New England Patriots football. Lillian was a wonderful mom and role model who loved her family unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a gathering at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon. A private family interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in her grandson's memory to the Thomas "TJ" Penney Memorial Scholarship Fund, Rockland Trust Bank, 31 Snow Road, Marshfield MA 02050. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2019