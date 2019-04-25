Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Franklin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Franklin Obituary
Lillian (Schwartz) Franklin of Canton, entered into rest on April 16, 2019. She was beloved wife of the late Murray Franklin; devoted mother of Robin Sebastian and her husband Robert G. of Framingham and Dean Franklin and his wife Mary Frances Holmes of Tampa, Fla.; loving sister of the late Marion Tarnoff, Leo Schwartz, Harold Schwartz and Jack Schwartz; dear grandmother of Darren, Amanda, Hudson and Parker; great-grandmother of Talya, Zachariah, Moriah, Stella, Luna and Meryl. Born in Medway, May 1, 1921, Lillian's childhood residence was at Hecht House, a Jewish foster home in Dorchester. She graduated Dorchester High School for Girls in 1939. Lillian was employed at General Training Institute, correspondence school Civil Service exams. She attended Boston University School of Business & Accounting. She was a bookkeeper for the Shore & Singer Company and President of Trade Composition Co. Inc. Lillian also volunteered as a Jr. Hostess for Jewish Women's Army Navy Club USO. She was married to Murray at Temple Mishkan Tefila on November 18, 1945. From her part as Diana in high school play, Anne of Green Gables, "Life is worth living as long as there's a laugh in it". Graveside service was held at Sharon Memorial Park on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 2:45 p.m. Shiva to be held at the Sebastian home in Framingham and at the Franklin home in Tampa, Fla., following Passover. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's name may be made to a . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now