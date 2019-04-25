|
Lillian (Schwartz) Franklin of Canton, entered into rest on April 16, 2019. She was beloved wife of the late Murray Franklin; devoted mother of Robin Sebastian and her husband Robert G. of Framingham and Dean Franklin and his wife Mary Frances Holmes of Tampa, Fla.; loving sister of the late Marion Tarnoff, Leo Schwartz, Harold Schwartz and Jack Schwartz; dear grandmother of Darren, Amanda, Hudson and Parker; great-grandmother of Talya, Zachariah, Moriah, Stella, Luna and Meryl. Born in Medway, May 1, 1921, Lillian's childhood residence was at Hecht House, a Jewish foster home in Dorchester. She graduated Dorchester High School for Girls in 1939. Lillian was employed at General Training Institute, correspondence school Civil Service exams. She attended Boston University School of Business & Accounting. She was a bookkeeper for the Shore & Singer Company and President of Trade Composition Co. Inc. Lillian also volunteered as a Jr. Hostess for Jewish Women's Army Navy Club USO. She was married to Murray at Temple Mishkan Tefila on November 18, 1945. From her part as Diana in high school play, Anne of Green Gables, "Life is worth living as long as there's a laugh in it". Graveside service was held at Sharon Memorial Park on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 2:45 p.m. Shiva to be held at the Sebastian home in Framingham and at the Franklin home in Tampa, Fla., following Passover. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's name may be made to a . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019