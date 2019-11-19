Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
44 School Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
Lillian L. Marini Obituary
Lillian L. "Dolly" (Mazzola) Marini, age 92, a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully, Monday, November 18, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Lillian was born in Quincy, to the late Joseph C. and Rose (Bando) Mazzola. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School and had lived in Braintree for fifty years, previously in Falmouth, Maine for seven years, and earlier in Scituate for fifteen years. She had been employed as a commercial loan representative for the former Multibank and South Shore Bank and had been retired for many years. Dolly was dedicated to her family, especially to her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Marini. Devoted mother of Robert J. Marini and his wife Beverly of Easton, Steven D. Marini and his wife Mildred of Tilton, NH, and Lisa D. Marsh and her late husband Robert of Hull. Loving grandmother of Joseph D. Marini and his wife Chelsey, Michelle L. Marini, and Kristen A. Holmes and her husband Michael. Dolly was also the much-loved great-grandmother of many great-grandchildren. The last of three siblings, she was predeceased by Richard J. Mazzola and Jacqueline Bissett. Sister-in-law of Judith Mazzola of Braintree. Dolly is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, November 21, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Dollys memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 19, 2019
