Lillian T. Lynch, of Walpole, died on May 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James E. Lynch; loving mother of Jeanne Botsivales and husband Gregory of East Dennis, Patricia Lynch of Plainville, James E. Lynch Jr. and wife Daquiri of Norfolk, and Mark E. Lynch and wife Diane of Mansfield; cherished grandmother of Brian Lynch, Kristen Lynch, Emily Botsivales, John Botsivales, and Joseph Cotter; sister of Elizabeth DiIorio, Evelyn Flynn, Judy Guisti, Gerald McNeil, and the late Sylvester McNeil. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Lillian's celebration of life on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole. Interment will follow at Rural Cemetery in Walpole.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2019