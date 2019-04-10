Lily Patricia "Pat" Harrison, of Hull, died peacefully on April 6, 2019. Born on June 21, 1934 in Rotherhithe, Bermondsey, England to Sarah Annie (Ardley) Osmond and Albert Thomas Osmond, she was the eldest of their three children. Growing up on the southern coast of England during World War II, her family frequently moved to safer locations, which resulted in Pat attending numerous schools, many of which no longer exist. She attended St. Nicholas College in Chislehurst, England, graduated with a legal secretary certificate, and began working at the firm of Slaughter and May in London. On July 2, 1955, she married her dancing partner and love of her life, Norman Bodiam Harrison, whose love of travel brought her to settle in Bridgewater, Massachusetts in 1964, where they lived for over 30 years and raised their two children, Christopher Norman and Caroline Jane. After retiring as a legal secretary from the law firm of Ropes and Gray in Boston, Pat and Norman returned home to East Peckham, Kent, England, where they enjoyed the company of friends and family. After the passing of her beloved Norman in 2007, Pat moved back to the US at the age of 80, motivated by her desire to spend time with her one and only grandchild, Campbell Paige of Hingham and her four-legged grandchildren, Zach and Zoe. Pat settled into a seaside condo in Hull, where she enjoyed the sounds of waves and breathtaking sunsets over the past three years. She is survived by her son, Christopher, daughter-in-law, Carolyn, and granddaughter, Campbell of Hingham, Mass.; her sister, Sally Byrd (wife of the late Dennis Byrd), and niece, Sarah Wills of Paddock Wood, Kent; her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Rubina Osmond of Kent; her nephew and his wife, Ian and Elaine Harrison of Orpington, Kent; her nephew, Stephen Lovell of Tonbridge, Kent; her nephew and his wife, Jeremy and Carole Lovell of Tonbridge, Kent. She is also survived by numerous grand-nephews and nieces who affectionately called her "Auntie Pat." Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 1 - 3 p.m. at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., also at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army or the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary