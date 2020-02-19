The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Clare Parish
1244 Liberty Street
Braintree, MA
View Map
Lina V. Ehrstein

Lina V. Ehrstein Obituary
Lina Vera (Salmi) Ehrstein, 76, Braintree, passed away peaceful in her home on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Neil A. Salmi and late Elvira (Newhouse) Salmi. Lina was employed at the Corporate Office for Bradlees Stores, Inc. for many years. Lina was the devoted mother of Senya L. Ehrstein (Holbrook), Robyn E. Schmitt and her husband, David L. Schmitt (Rutland Town, Vt.), Eric W. Ehrstein and his wife, Angela M. Ehrstein (Jacksonville, Fla.). She was also loved by her grandchildren, Zachary T. Ehrstein (Holbrook), Ethan D. Schmitt (Vt.), Summar N. Murrer and her husband, Jason W. Murrer (Fla.) and Christopher P. Ehrstein (Fla.). Lina also was adored by her great-grandson, Kane W. Murrer. Lina is also survived by her sister, Carol L. MacMillan (Norton). She was predeceased by her brother, the late Neil Salmi (Dedham). She was survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Salmi, nieces, Cindy Cavanaugh (James) and Karen Kenney, nephew, Bruce MacMillan (Elena). While Lina grew up in Quincy, she always felt that Braintree was her home. Lina loved to travel exploring Italy and Hawaii. She also visited Finland with her sister as it was their ancestral home. She enjoyed art, photography and music and had an affinity for the ocean. Lina was an avid artist and enjoyed painting and drawing many scenes of nature and animals. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, So. Weymouth (opposite South Shore Hospital). Services on Friday, February 21, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Clare Parish, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree. Interment at Braintree Cemetery, Plain Street, Braintree. Please consider a donation in Lina's name to the MGH Development Office, Attn: Cancer Research Center, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 19, 2020
