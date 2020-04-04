|
|
Linda Anne Mini, 81, of Laconia, N.H., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of her family, on April 3, 2020. Linda was born March 22, 1939, in Boston, the daughter of Arthur and Anna (Hennessy) Keefe. She was a 1957 graduate of Quincy High School, Quincy, Mass. She went on to study nursing at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, graduating as an LPN in 1959. She worked on the Polio Ward at Lemuel Shattack for two years before transitioning to becoming a charge nurse at Weymouth Manor Nursing Home, where she worked until 1980. Linda and John moved their family to Laconia, in 1980, where Linda worked as a Health Unit Coordinator at Lakes Region General Hospital for 18 years before her retirement in 1998. Within the hospital she was affectionately referred to as "Mrs. Mini" by everybody that knew her. She and her husband John V. Mini Jr. met in 1957, with their first date being the senior prom; the dance continued into marriage in 1959. Married 60 years, Linda and John truly loved spending time with their family, especially during their annual vacation to Humarock Beach. This destination was a family favorite for more than 30 years. Linda always loved to be helpful to all and often opened her home to many people over the years. She was happiest when she was taking care of others. She loved to be helpful and to serve others. Linda was predeceased by her brother, Tim, and leaves behind her beloved husband, John, her children and their spouses, John and Mary Mini, Lisa and Steve Johnson, Rick and Nancy Mini, Patty and Tim Rice, and Adam and Michelle Mini; her brother, Art Keefe and his wife Mary; her sister-in-law, Linda Keefe; as well as her 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Linda's life will be celebrated at a later time this year. To view a photo slideshow from Linda and John's 80th birthday, the link is youtu.be/68unBG40Ln0. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Linda's name be made to the Central New Hampshire VNA Hospice, at 780 North Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, N.H., is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020