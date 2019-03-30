Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Culkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Culkin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Culkin Obituary
Linda (Pilus) Culkin of Quincy died suddenly February 27, 2019. She was the wife of Edward Culkin of Quincy; daughter of the late Mary and Simon Pilus; sister of the late Simon, Shirley and Judy Dickerson; aunt of James Dickerson of Nebraska and David Dickerson and his wife Michele of Texas; great-aunt of Alec, Amanda and Audrey; cousin of Cindy Gottieb of Iowa and Theresa Lawrence of Minnesota. Linda was a very caring certified nursing assistant for many years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial funeral service for Linda, Friday, April 5, at 4 p.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hamellydonchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now