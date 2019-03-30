|
Linda (Pilus) Culkin of Quincy died suddenly February 27, 2019. She was the wife of Edward Culkin of Quincy; daughter of the late Mary and Simon Pilus; sister of the late Simon, Shirley and Judy Dickerson; aunt of James Dickerson of Nebraska and David Dickerson and his wife Michele of Texas; great-aunt of Alec, Amanda and Audrey; cousin of Cindy Gottieb of Iowa and Theresa Lawrence of Minnesota. Linda was a very caring certified nursing assistant for many years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial funeral service for Linda, Friday, April 5, at 4 p.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hamellydonchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019