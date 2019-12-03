Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Duxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda D. Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda D. Wright Obituary
Linda D. (Stiles) Wright, 69, passed away at home on November 29, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's, with her family by her side. Linda is survived by her husband, Paul F. Wright of Duxbury; her daughter, Kerri A. Wright and significant other Todd G. LaPorte of Kingston; her granddaughters, Brianna M. Loyd and Taylor M. Loyd; and grandson, Alexander W. Loyd; along with many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Riedel of Tempe, Ariz., and her brother, Thomas Smallwood of Kingston. Linda was born April 4, 1950, and raised in Kingston by her late parents, Rodney Stiles and Kathryn (Kritzmacher) Stiles. She was a 1968 graduate of Silver Lake High School, and a 1970 graduate of Bryant & Stratton. After 33 years, she retired from Bridgewater State University in 2003 to spend more time with her grandchildren and to spend time traveling to her favorite destination, Aruba, with her husband. Linda was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 9, from 4-7 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston, a funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Duxbury. A private family graveside will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Linda's name at . To offer condolences or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -