Linda D. (Stiles) Wright, 69, passed away at home on November 29, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's, with her family by her side. Linda is survived by her husband, Paul F. Wright of Duxbury; her daughter, Kerri A. Wright and significant other Todd G. LaPorte of Kingston; her granddaughters, Brianna M. Loyd and Taylor M. Loyd; and grandson, Alexander W. Loyd; along with many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Riedel of Tempe, Ariz., and her brother, Thomas Smallwood of Kingston. Linda was born April 4, 1950, and raised in Kingston by her late parents, Rodney Stiles and Kathryn (Kritzmacher) Stiles. She was a 1968 graduate of Silver Lake High School, and a 1970 graduate of Bryant & Stratton. After 33 years, she retired from Bridgewater State University in 2003 to spend more time with her grandchildren and to spend time traveling to her favorite destination, Aruba, with her husband. Linda was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 9, from 4-7 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston, a funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Duxbury. A private family graveside will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Linda's name at . To offer condolences or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 3, 2019