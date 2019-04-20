Home

Brashears Funeral Home, Inc. - Huntsville
509 North Gaskill Street
Huntsville, AR 72740
(479) 738-2123
Linda J. Jennings

Linda J. Jennings Obituary
Linda J. Jennings (MacKay), age 71, left this Earth on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, AR. From her birth in Massachusetts on July 1st 1947, to her departure on Monday, she was able to share her free spirit, creativity and bold fun loving self with her family and friends. She was born in Weymouth, MA to Florence Levesque and Richard MacKay. Linda had a great appreciation of history, and had a passion for genealogy. She was proud to be a part of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and stood strong with their values. In addition to her love for history, she deeply enjoyed spending time out in her garden, and prided herself on each new and creative way she could grow her plants. Her creativity was able to shine through in her gardening, but also came to light in many other ways. She loved to paint and do crafty things throughout her life, and was able to bring others joy through this. She is survived by her brother, David MacKay; loving daughters Coralann Finocchiaro, Marie May, and Victoria Albritton; Grandchildren, Alyssa Finocchiaro, Michael Finocchiaro, Joulia Hernandez, Eleana May, Dani LaMonica, Kayla May, and Abigail May. There will be no service held, per Lindas wishes, but the family is touched that she was a light in so many lives. Cremation is entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019
