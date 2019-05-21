|
Linda Jeanne Miller passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 75. She was born July 2, 1943, in Nodaway, Iowa, the daughter of Glen A. and Imogene N. (Reynolds) Miller. Linda's folks had 3 cows that Linda and her brother Larry milked every morning and night, 7 days a week. Linda and Larry gathered eggs together, cleaned the chicken house and played cowboys and indians. One day while riding their ponies, Larry being the prankster he was, led Linda's pony up to a bucket of water, had her slide off the pony with her new boots on and slid right into that bucket. Boy, was she mad. While in high school, Linda was a Candy Striper at Rosary Hospital in Corning. She showed ponies, raised Collie puppies and was active in Girl Scouts as a leader. Linda loved driving a 1934 Ford she named Flora, full of kids up and down Corning's Main Street. The old roof of Flora leaked and at times, Linda used an umbrella in the car to keep dry. Those were the days. The kids she drove around all pitched-in a quarter for gas. Life was easier and full of fun then. She graduated from Corning High School with the Class of 1961. Following high school, Linda took nurses training at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, graduating in 1964. Linda then moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to work as a nurse. Linda entered the United States Navy in 1967 as a 2nd Lieutenant. While serving her country, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences from Northeastern University in Boston. She served her country while stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, 4 years and a year in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Linda also served stateside in North Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida. Lt. Commander Miller retired from the Navy in 1988 after 20 years of faithful service. Linda was a member of the Navy Nurse Corps Association-National and Florida Chapters, the Military Officer Association of America, the Korean War Veterans Association-Marshfield Chapter, and the Council on Aging at the Marshfield Senior Center. She was also a member of the Northeastern University Alumni Association and participated in many University sponsored activities, including Red Sox games singing Sweet Caroline. Linda loved nature and bird watching and combined the two with many camping trips across the country in an RV. As a member of the New England RVW, she camped in some of New England's finest camp grounds and made hundreds of friends. She will be sorely missed. Linda is survived by her lifelong partner, Claudette Clunan; her brother, Larry Miller; and his best friend and companion of 18 years, Annabelle Wood of Creston, Iowa; 5 nieces and nephews, Tammy (husband Paul) Baier of Orient, Iowa, John (wife Lainey) Miller of Apache Junction, Arizona, Pam (husband Ramon) Haley of Coming, Rick Lewis of Des Moines, Iowa and Sara Miller of Goldfield, Iowa; 8 great-nieces and great-nephews; 4 great great-nieces and nephews; and by many loving cousins. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Parish Unitarian Church, 842 Tremont Street, Duxbury. Donations in Linda's memory can be made to the Friends of the Marshfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 52, Marshfield, MA 02050. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 21, 2019