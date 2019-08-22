|
Linda L. Fisher, 56, of Scituate, passed away on the morning of August 18, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Lewis H. Fisher of Crossville, Tenn. and Patricia F. Whittaker of Kingston, Mass. Linda is pre-deceased by her stepfather George Whittaker of Scituate and her stepmother Roberta Fisher of Crossville, Pa. Loving sister of Susan Fisher of Boynton Beach, Fla., Jean Comfort of Scituate, L. Robert Fisher of Avon Lake, Ohio and Verne Fisher of Newbury, Mass. Cherished aunt of Chandra Comfort of Scituate, Kelsey Fisher of Santa Monica, Calif., Rachel Fisher of Midlothian, Va., Victoria Grimaldi of Delray Beach, Fla. and Jacob Grimaldi of Delray Beach, Fla. A 45-year member of the Special Olympics, Linda had been part of the Special Olympics family since her teenage years, competing in track, bowling, golf, softball and senior sports. She was also one of the original members of Friendship Club. She was a 2-time World Gold Medalist and 5-time National Gold Medalist. She also participated in several state and regional championships. Linda graduated from Marshfield High School, Class of 1981. She worked at Stop & Shop in Pembroke for 17 years as a Professional Grocery Handler. She is remembered for her giggles, puzzles and her stuffed bear collections with a competitive sweet nature. Visiting hours will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, MA. Funeral service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Team Scituate, Special Olympics MA, 512 Forest St., Marlboro, MA 01752, where the Special Olympics Oath is "Let me win, But if I cannot win, Let me brave in the attempt". For online guest book www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019