1/1
Linda M. Aronovitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda M. (Steeves) Aronovitz, of Nashua, NH, formerly of Holbrook, passed away after a brave battle with a long illness on November 3, 2020 at the age of 61. Born in Boston, Linda was raised in Holbrook and graduated from Holbrook High School, Class of 1977. For many years, she worked at Osco Drug and was a faithful library volunteer at St. Josephs School in Holbrook when her children attended. She most recently worked for NTT Data where she made some great friends. Family was everything to her, she enjoyed getting together for holidays and special occasions, like Christmas Eve lobster or cribbage night. She loved going out to eat and trying new places and was a fan of the Food Network and cooking. Linda looked forward every year to her annual trip to Virginia Beach with her sisters, who were her best friends. She recently picked up crocheting and always loved to sew, especially when her kids were little. Linda was a wonderful, loving, kind and caring woman who will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Loving mother of Jennifer Gagnon of RI and Daniel Aronovitz of Taunton. Dear daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Martin) Steeves. Devoted sister of Kathleen Wesselman and her husband Will of TN, Theresa Leen and her husband Thomas of Holbrook, and the late Karen Andrews who the family lost unexpectedly two years ago and her husband Carlton Andrews III of Marlborough. Linda is also survived by her beloved cat Chloe, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, memorial visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 12th, 2020, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St. (RT. 37), Holbrook, followed by a private Memorial Service. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Lindas name to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit: http://www. cartwrightfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc- Holbrook
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc- Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartwright Funeral Home Inc- Holbrook

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved