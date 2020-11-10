Linda M. (Steeves) Aronovitz, of Nashua, NH, formerly of Holbrook, passed away after a brave battle with a long illness on November 3, 2020 at the age of 61. Born in Boston, Linda was raised in Holbrook and graduated from Holbrook High School, Class of 1977. For many years, she worked at Osco Drug and was a faithful library volunteer at St. Josephs School in Holbrook when her children attended. She most recently worked for NTT Data where she made some great friends. Family was everything to her, she enjoyed getting together for holidays and special occasions, like Christmas Eve lobster or cribbage night. She loved going out to eat and trying new places and was a fan of the Food Network and cooking. Linda looked forward every year to her annual trip to Virginia Beach with her sisters, who were her best friends. She recently picked up crocheting and always loved to sew, especially when her kids were little. Linda was a wonderful, loving, kind and caring woman who will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Loving mother of Jennifer Gagnon of RI and Daniel Aronovitz of Taunton. Dear daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Martin) Steeves. Devoted sister of Kathleen Wesselman and her husband Will of TN, Theresa Leen and her husband Thomas of Holbrook, and the late Karen Andrews who the family lost unexpectedly two years ago and her husband Carlton Andrews III of Marlborough. Linda is also survived by her beloved cat Chloe, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, memorial visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 12th, 2020, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St. (RT. 37), Holbrook, followed by a private Memorial Service. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Lindas name to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit: http://www. cartwrightfuneral.com
