Linda M. Pastel, age 69, of Milton, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was the devoted daughter of the late Walter A. and Anne M. (Chaplik) Pastel; dear sister of the late Walter A. Pastel Jr.; and sister-in-law of Elly Pastel of Weymouth; loving aunt of Tara J. and Timothy Pastel both of Weymouth. Linda was also blessed with caring cousins and many loyal lifelong friends. She was a retired resource manager of Mass. Children and Family Services and was a former administrator of Agape Inn, Holbrook. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Monday morning at 10:30. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Brookline, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 10, 2019