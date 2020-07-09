1/
Linda M. Small
Weymouth- Linda M. Small, age 66, entered into eternal life on June 30, 2020. Linda was a lifelong Weymouth native. Devoted mother of the late Shawn Small, the late James Ready, Linda is survived by her children: Amy L. Ingemi and her wife Kimberly of Rockland, Lawrence J. Ready of Weymouth , and Ashley L. Small of Weymouth. Beloved sister of Lawrence Small, Marsha Shockley, Patrick McGarry, Desiree Tomkiewicz, Charleen Senior, Marshall McGarry, and the late Michael Small. Loving grandmother to Dante, Taylor,and Maddox. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home 100 Washington St. Weymouth on Thursday July 9 from 2-4 and 6 until 9. In keeping with Covid precautions, facial masks and social distancing will be in place. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
