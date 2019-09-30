|
Linda M. Whitcomb, 81, of Hanover, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 27, 2019. Linda grew up in Braintree and resided in Hanover for the past 54 years. Linda was a devoted stay at home mom until her husband Charlie passed at the age of 40 in 1975. She then got a job as a head teller at the Quincy Savings Bank in Hanover. Linda was a favorite at the bank, loved by many to this day. When Linda left the bank she began working as a customer service rep for Talbots at their office in Hingham. This is where she met some of her closest friends. Linda is also loved by her best friends Kay, Sandy, Patty, and the late Nancy and Esther. And of course by twelve of the most fun, crazy and lovable women known as "Shower Group or Club", who once a month got together for hysterical themed party nights. Linda loved spending time with her family on Christmas eve, at family cookouts during the Summer, and Sunday morning breakfasts. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. Linda was the beloved daughter of the late Stuart and Mary Copp. She was the devoted wife of the late Charles H. Whitcomb; loving mother of Scott Whitcomb and his wife Kathleen of Hanover, Glenn Whitcomb and his wife Andrea of Plymouth and Lisa Smith and her husband James of Hanover; dear sister of Tina Weekly and her husband John of E. Douglas, the late Stuart Copp and his wife Joan Copp of Wolfboro, N.H.; proud grandmother of Alicia, Amanda, Allison, Matthew, Scott, Andrew, Jamie and Megan and great-grandmother of Zachary, Henry and Stanley. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rt. 53), Hanover on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4 - 7. A funeral home service will be on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. followed by burial in Hanover Center Cemetery, Hanover.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 30, 2019