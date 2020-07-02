1/1
Linda R. Brassard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda R. Brassard of Quincy passed away surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at age 63. Born in Boston, where she was raised and educated, she lived in Dorchester before moving to Quincy 30 years ago and worked as a secretary for the IRS in the Boston office. The daughter of the late Jose Miranda and Charlotte (Wolensky) Brassard, Linda was the loving mother of Tina Marie Brassard of Holbrook; dear grandmother of Shanequa Bodgett and Davon Robinson, both of Holbrook; great grandmother of Samiya Taylor; beloved sister of Judith Schnarbel of Roslindale, Theodore Brassard of Wrentham, Eleanore Noonan of Roslindale, Charlene Quiles of Dorchester, Anna Brassard of Randolph, Catherine Quiles of Holbrook, Michael Miranda of Quincy, Ricardo Miranda of NH, Joseph Miranda of Hingham, Mark Miranda of TX, Bertha Miranda of Randolph and Kristina Miranda of Quincy; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, July 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Linda's memory to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370, southshorehealth.org/give. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved