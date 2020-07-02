Linda R. Brassard of Quincy passed away surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at age 63. Born in Boston, where she was raised and educated, she lived in Dorchester before moving to Quincy 30 years ago and worked as a secretary for the IRS in the Boston office. The daughter of the late Jose Miranda and Charlotte (Wolensky) Brassard, Linda was the loving mother of Tina Marie Brassard of Holbrook; dear grandmother of Shanequa Bodgett and Davon Robinson, both of Holbrook; great grandmother of Samiya Taylor; beloved sister of Judith Schnarbel of Roslindale, Theodore Brassard of Wrentham, Eleanore Noonan of Roslindale, Charlene Quiles of Dorchester, Anna Brassard of Randolph, Catherine Quiles of Holbrook, Michael Miranda of Quincy, Ricardo Miranda of NH, Joseph Miranda of Hingham, Mark Miranda of TX, Bertha Miranda of Randolph and Kristina Miranda of Quincy; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, July 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Linda's memory to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370, southshorehealth.org/give
