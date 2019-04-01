Home

Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 767-0020
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Linda Scotellaro Obituary
Linda Scotellaro, of Holbrook, on March 23, 2019, beloved mother, entered Heaven's gates at the age of 95 years from an illness. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Scotellaro. She is survived her son, Robert Thomas Scotellaro of San Francisco, California; daughter, Lynn Gelski of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren, Ross Joseph Gelski, Stephanie Linda Gelski, and Katie Sara Scotellaro; and her siblings. Funeral from Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook on Wednesday, April 3, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Holbrook at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, April 2, from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment St. Marys Cemetery, Randolph. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 1, 2019
