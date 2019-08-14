|
Lindsay Ann Buckley, of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2019, at the age of 34. Born in Boston, Lindsay grew up in Braintree and graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, Class of 2003. Lindsay then went on to attend Southern New Hampshire University. Her love of children led her to a career as a nanny, which she had been doing for the past several years. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time at the beach and visiting Cape Cod. Lindsay also had a passion for animals and loved her family's dogs, Duke and Baron. A loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece and friend, Lindsay will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Lindsay was the beloved daughter of Tom and Ann (Flynn) Buckley of Braintree; devoted sister of Jill Ledin and her husband Keith of Raynham, Michael Buckley and his wife Chelsey of Foxboro and Mark Buckley of Braintree; granddaughter of Paul and Florence Buckley of Braintree and the late John and Eleanor Flynn; cherished aunt to Brooklyn and Emerson Ledin; dear niece of Sheila Flynn of Braintree, Paul and Marcia Buckley of Abington, Linda and Tom Dreschler of Marblehead, Terry Reardon and John Fitzgerald of Braintree and Dianne Buckley of Abington. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, August 16, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. At the request of the family, funeral services and burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Lindsays name to the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, 50 Federal Street, 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02110. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019