Lindsay Logan, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, passed away March 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Lindsay was born in Weymouth to the late Lindsay Logan Jr. and Mary Logan. He attended Weymouth High School and was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving during Vietnam. Lindsay's family was the center of his world and they will miss him dearly. Loving father of Curt J. Logan and his wife Lynne of Weymouth and Marc L. Logan and his wife Devon of Halifax. Cherished grandfather of Brendan Logan, Bryant Logan, Tatum Logan and Caleb Logan. Dear brother of Hugh Logan of Weymouth, Frances Campbell of Plymouth and Merideth Wolfe of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, April 8 2019, from 5-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). A graveside service will be held at 10AM on April 9, 2019 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: The Colon Cancer Coalition, 5666 Lincoln Dr., #270, Edina, MN 55436. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary