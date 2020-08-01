Lindsley D. "Bud" Colclough, 77, of Hingham, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2020, of prostate cancer. He was born in Great Barrington, on February 23, 1943. He graduated from Roeliff Jansen Central School in Copake, NY and received bachelor's and master's degrees from Northeastern University. He is survived by his spouse, Catherine; his three sons, Douglas, Gerard, and Joseph; and seven grandchildren. Lindsley worked on radio and antenna systems as an electrical engineer for a defense contractor in Braintree for more than 40 years. He was an avid ham radio operator, call sign K1LC, and enjoyed sailing and boating in Hingham Harbor and the St. Lawrence River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, August 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel in Hingham. The family welcomes donations to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com
