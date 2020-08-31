Lisa Ann Gallo (DiGiusto), 56, of Moultonborough, NH passed away on August 27th 2020 after almost eight years battling stage four breast cancer. She was the beloved wife, best friend and endless love of Kevin Paul Gallo (58). Together they had an unbreakable marriage and a love that was truly one of a kind. Lisa was born in Quincy to Robert and Patricia DiGiusto (Connolly). She was raised in Quincy where she attended St. Josephs, graduated from Quincy High School , and later pursued advanced education at Newbury Junior Community College, where she obtained an associates degree in Accounting. Lisa met Kevin earlier in life, married him in 1984, and just recently celebrated and renewed marriage vows of 35 years. Together her and Kevin had two daughters: Christina Ferreira (Gallo) and Jacqueline Albizures (Gallo). Lisa was a passionate and kindhearted woman with many talents and gifts, which she shared with the world. Together she and her husband co-founded Pilgrim Electric, where she successfully helped to run her husbands dream, which was that of building an electrical business. Lisa also had a beautiful gift from God, which was that of her voice. For several years she sang in church choirs at both St. Theclas of Pembroke and St. Christines of Marshfield, where she was a soloist for weddings and funerals. Her voice touched many lives and helped many to find peace. Lisa with her husband Kevin, for a short period of time, got to pursue their dream of retiring in their beautiful home on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. Together they shared endless memories, enjoyed sunrises and sunsets on the lake, countless boat rides, and motorcycle adventures exploring the beautiful scenery and animal life the great state of New Hampshire had to offer. Lisas love and passion for life was further expressed through her relationships with each of her four grandbabies: Anthony, Candice, Brooklyn and Carleigh. She loved each of these children endlessly and it was their smiles and laughs that helped her fight for life, as they along with her husband were the love and light of her life. Lisa leaves behind many loved ones including her father, Robert DiGiusto; sister, Ann Buczek (DiGiusto), many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. Lisas spirit will live on through all of her loved ones. At this time, services will be private. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Lisa Gallo to support cancer care at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Womens Cancer Center at South Shore Hospital, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or at http://www.dana-farber.org/gift
