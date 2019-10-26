The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Services
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Lisa A. Payne Obituary
Lisa A. Payne, age 56, of Holbrook passed away on October 22, 2019. Lisa was born and raised in Boston. She loved arts and crafts, music especially Michael Jackson, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Lisa is survived by her siblings and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Lisa on October 29, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Square), Weymouth. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-789-2890.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019
