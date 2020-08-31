1/1
Lisa A. Gallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Ann Gallo (DiGiusto), 56, of Moultonborough, NH passed away on August 27th 2020 after almost eight years battling stage four breast cancer. She was the beloved wife, best friend and endless love of Kevin Paul Gallo (58). Together they had an unbreakable marriage and a love that was truly one of a kind. Lisa was born in Quincy to Robert and Patricia DiGiusto (Connolly). She was raised in Quincy where she attended St. Josephs, graduated from Quincy High School , and later pursued advanced education at Newbury Junior Community College, where she obtained an associates degree in Accounting. Lisa met Kevin earlier in life, married him in 1984, and just recently celebrated and renewed marriage vows of 35 years. Together her and Kevin had two daughters: Christina Ferreira (Gallo) and Jacqueline Albizures (Gallo). Lisa was a passionate and kindhearted woman with many talents and gifts, which she shared with the world. Together she and her husband co-founded Pilgrim Electric, where she successfully helped to run her husbands dream, which was that of building an electrical business. Lisa also had a beautiful gift from God, which was that of her voice. For several years she sang in church choirs at both St. Theclas of Pembroke and St. Christines of Marshfield, where she was a soloist for weddings and funerals. Her voice touched many lives and helped many to find peace. Lisa with her husband Kevin, for a short period of time, got to pursue their dream of retiring in their beautiful home on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. Together they shared endless memories, enjoyed sunrises and sunsets on the lake, countless boat rides, and motorcycle adventures exploring the beautiful scenery and animal life the great state of New Hampshire had to offer. Lisas love and passion for life was further expressed through her relationships with each of her four grandbabies: Anthony, Candice, Brooklyn and Carleigh. She loved each of these children endlessly and it was their smiles and laughs that helped her fight for life, as they along with her husband were the love and light of her life. Lisa leaves behind many loved ones including her father, Robert DiGiusto; sister, Ann Buczek (DiGiusto), many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. Lisas spirit will live on through all of her loved ones. At this time, services will be private. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Lisa Gallo to support cancer care at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Womens Cancer Center at South Shore Hospital, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or at http://www.dana-farber.org/gift select - one-time / amount / area of greatest need / women's cancer / Breast Cancer. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved