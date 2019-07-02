|
Lisa Jean (Healy) Fornaciari of Plymouth, died peacefully with her beloved husband Mark at her side on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Seasons Hospice Care Center in Milton. Born in Plymouth, April 2, 1962, daughter of Jane (Digiacomandrea) Healy of Manomet, she was educated in the Plymouth schools and a 1980 graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School. Lisa was an administrative secretary for the Town Clerk's office in Plymouth for the past 18 years. A passion for animals and animal rescues she devoted much of her time to the care and love of her own pets and others in need. She enjoyed vacationing in Florida, gambling, Italian food, the music of New Kids on the Block and time spent on White Horse Beach in the sun. Lisa will be remembered for her loving smile, care and compassion to the many people who knew her. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Monday, July 8, from 5-8 p.m. A private funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Seasons Hospice Care Center, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA. 02186. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 2, 2019