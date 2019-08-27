|
|
Lisa M. Costello (Anzalone) of Plymouth, formerly of Marshfield, died surrounded by love and family Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, John J. Costello III of Plymouth; and her children, Caitlyn A. McGrath (Costello) of Plymouth and John J. Costello IV of Plymouth. She is also survived by her parents, Georgette (Lake) Anzalone and Robert A. Anzalone of Marshfield; her siblings, Michael Anzalone, Paul Anzalone of Marshfield, Robert Anzalone and Laura Anzalone of Plymouth. Lisa leaves behind many in-law family members, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved. Lisa was an incredible, devoted mother and wife, and will be dearly missed by so many. Services for Lisa will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Christine's Church, 1295 Main Street, in Marshfield. All are welcome to celebrate Lisa's life. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking instead to donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019