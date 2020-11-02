Lloyd A. Donnellan of Hingham, formerly of Weymouth, passed peacefully from this life under the loving care and presence of his wife of 32 years, at dawn on October 6, 2020. He was 93 years old. Lloyd was born at home in Weymouth in 1926, the son of the late Mary Jane and Francis Donnellan. He attended schools in Rockland and Hanover. He was drafted into the Army of the United States during World War II and discharged honorably when the war was ended in 1947. His superiors recommended him for additional military training in radar operation and repair as the war ended. Lloyd never went to college for electrical engineering but his Army commander said Lloyd learned electric know-how somewhere. He did. As a young man he purchased books on the subject and taught himself. Lloyd, along with his two brothers and father were well known home builders, Donnellan and Sons, in Weymouth and Holbrook, after the war. Lloyd joined the Massachusetts Carpenters Union Local 67 (now 367) and was a paid up member of the Union for 63 years. He was well known among construction companies in the Boston area some being: Lee Kennedy Co., L.H. McIsaac Co., and United Engineers. One of his last assignments was "#2 Man" during the construction of the medical power plant at Brigham and Women's Hospital on Longwood Avenue, Boston. Lloyd was a perfectionist and a caring supervisor in the building trades with enough patience to tutor young journeymen on his crew to be better craftsmen. In his spare time, he delighted in sailing with his first wife Mildred on their Catalina sailboat, "Mildew". He was a family man and raised five children at their home in Weymouth. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mildred (Cain) Donnellan enjoying some 30 years of marriage. He found happiness again at the age of 60 as the devoted and loving husband of Astrid (Anderson-Thomas) Donnellan. Together, they enjoyed many years of traveling the country in their 1976 GMC motor home which they spent time restoring to be a modern beauty. They became avid gardeners and Lloyd loved riding his John Deere tractor to keep their property looking spiffy. Lloyd was a true nature boy growing up with his two older brothers. He caught frogs, bugs and knew all about growing vegetables and flowers and hornets. His attention to detail was unsurpassed in the restoration of horological pieces with his artist wife, Astrid and their collaboration is appreciated by museums and clock collectors nationwide. Lloyd delighted in catering to his cherished cairn terrier, Carly and treated her as a real fur-person. Lloyd is also survived by his five children, daughters Debi McSweeney and husband William of Columbia, SC, Sandra Donnellan and husband William Kirsch of Hollywood, FL, formerly of Marshfield, Michele Miller and husband Robert of Newport Richey, FL; his sons, Lloyd Donnellan and wife, Joan of Landaff, NH. , Scott Donnellan and wife Helen Rediker of South Portland, ME. Also survived by his sisters Catherine Allegra of Weymouth and Joanne Mattei of Plymouth. Also survived by his wifes children, Valerie Thomas of Weymouth and Jeffrey Thomas of Marshfield. Also survived by seven grandchildren and predeceased by one grandchild; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his two brothers, Francis Donnellan of Weymouth and Edward Donnellan of California. Graveside internment will be announced in the spring of 2021 and arranged by the Downing Funeral Chapel in Hingham, Ma. For friends and acquaintances wishing to keep Lloyd's memory in your heart it would be appreciated if donations , should you choose, be sent to the New England Wildlife Center, 500 Columbian Street, Weymouth, Ma. 02190.



