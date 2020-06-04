Lloyd C. Allen
Lloyd C. Allen, 92, died peacefully at home Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born in Boston, July 7, 1927, son of the late George H. and Rebecca (Richards) Allen and graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in Boston. Lloyd had lived in Ashburnham for the last six years. He previously lived in Boston, Quincy and Braintree. Lloyd worked as an engineer for 60 years for various Boston engineering firms. A man of very strong Christian faith, Lloyd was a devoted member of Fort Square Church of Quincy and Peoples Church in Ashburnham. During World War II, Lloyd proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. He also enjoyed baseball, drawing, fishing, canoeing and following the Boston area sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox. He loved to write and had also authored a couple of books. He leaves his beloved wife of 70 years, Isabell (Beaton) Allen; five children, Jane Allen and partner Tom Vecchione of Quincy, Lloyd Allen of Pompano Beach, FL, Donna Carrera and husband Eric of Milton, Nancy Gavaza and husband Dave of Marshfield and Dan Allen and wife Christy of Ashburnham; grandchildren, Jen and Jeff, Jessica, Rebecca, Rachel, Eliza and Dustin, Suzanne, Jonathan, Matt and Makayla, Peter, Bella, Caleb; great-grandchildren, Lola, Zia and Madeleine. He also leaves a sister, Eva Lewis of Stoughton, Pauline Underhay of PEI, Canada, as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Allen, sisters, Muriel MacDonald, Mary Moynihan, Mildred Eagles. Private funeral services were held in Peoples Church, 56 Main St., Ashburnham. Burial was at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations may be made in his name to Peoples Church.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
1 entry
May 31, 2020
We were sorry to hear of your father's passing.
Arlene and Ron Rainer
Arlene Rainer
