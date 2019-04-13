Lois A. (Weed) Gatie, age 86, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Lois was born in Stamford, Conn., and was a longtime resident of Weymouth. She graduated from Boston City Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 and loved her career as a registered nurse, where she worked to the age of 81. Her last job was with the Braintree Family Physicians, where she worked for 27 years. She loved playing bingo and was an avid Bruins and Red Sox fan, but her favorite athlete was Tiger Woods. Lois was the wife of the late John T. "Jack" Gatie Sr. and is survived by her children, Kim Dempsey and her husband James of Lynnfield, Doreen Gatie of Moscow, Pa., John "Jack" Gatie Jr. and his wife Doreen of Weymouth, Suzanne "Suzie" Goodson and her husband Roger of Hanover, Jeffrey Gatie of Weymouth, Jennifer "Jenny" Toye and her husband Ralph Jr. of Weymouth and Justin Gatie of Weymouth. Her 16 grandchildren were the highlight of her life. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Lois in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), S. Weymouth, on Monday, April 15, from 4-7 p.m. immediately followed by a celebration of her life at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in Lois's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , when making donation by check or credit card please include memorial ID number 11608925. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary