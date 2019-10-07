|
Lois A. Schoonmaker, of Weymouth, died October 2, 2019. Lois graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Lasell College School of Nursing and Stonehill College. She went on to have a successful 44 year career as a registered nurse between Carney Hospital, South Shore Hospital, Newton Wellesley Hospital and Norwell VNA. She enjoyed traveling, playing golf and dining with friends. She will remembered as a loving woman, a great listener and an incredible friend. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Marie Schoonmaker. Cherished sister of the late Joan M. Pompeo. Loving cousin of Robert, Kenneth and Mary Tully, Diane Quimby, Barbara Leary, Susan Belcastro, Michelle Collay and Robert Powers. Also survived by great-nieces and nephews and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019