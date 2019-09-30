|
Lois (Jefferson) Sewell Arnold, of Hingham, formerly of Norwell, Mass., entered into rest September 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Lois was born August 1, 1925 in Hanover, Mass. and attended Hanover schools, graduating in 1943. She married Arthur J. Sewell August 23, 1947 in Hanover where they made their home until moving to Norwell in 1957. Lois was a charter member of the United Church of Christ Congregational, Norwell and helped start the Youth Group which she and Arthur led for many years. She was a past president of the Norwell VNA, a past deacon of the UCC, a member of the UCC choir and the Memory Lane Singers, a member of Friends of the Norwell Public Library, worked at Fred the Shed for many years, supported Friendship Home and the Food Circle, also known as the Bread Run. After Arthur's passing in 1982 Lois traveled and had many friends wherever she went. In 1992 she married John B. Arnold and they spent 16 years together before his death in 2008. In 2012 Lois moved to Linden Ponds and, as was her way, made many friends there. She played cards and dominoes, and enjoyed having dinner with different people nightly. Lois enjoyed being with people, whether family, friends or complete strangers, she enjoyed their company. Entertaining was something she always loved to do and could make the simplest meal feed many. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and faithful friend to many. Lois is survived by her five children, Arthur J. Sewell Jr. and wife Mary of Portland, Tenn., Linda S. Healy and husband Jack of Scituate, Mass., Barbara Sewell Dion and husband Bob of Greenland, N.H., Charley Sewell and wife Carrie of Hollis, Maine, and Nancy J. Dooley and husband Paul of Norwell, Mass., her two stepchildren Stephanie Arnold of Intervale, N.H. and William Arnold and his wife Mary of Norwell Mass. She was predeceased by her brothers Wallace, Richard and Norman Jefferson, her grandchild Patrick Michael Healy, great-grandchild Clayton Healy and two stepchildren, Richard Arnold and Jack Arnold. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to join Lois's family at the McNamara Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central Street, Norwell, MA 02061 on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral service Monday September 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Christ, 460 Main Street, Norwell, MA 02061. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to United Church of Christ Norwell or Norwell VIsiting Nurse and Hospice. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.659.2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 30, 2019