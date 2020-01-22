|
Lois B. (Hurwitch) Murray, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Royal Braintree Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Daughter of the late Mae C. (Brody) Hurwitch and Max Hurwitch, Lois was born August 2, 1927, in Forest Hills. Her husband of 49 years, Gregg Murray, passed away in 1996. Lois is survived by her children, Nancy Murray Young and her husband Richard of Scituate, David Murray and his wife Kate of New Castle, NH, and Max Murray and his wife Krista of Chester, MD; grandson, James Young and his wife Priscilla of Scituate, Hannah Bates-Walsh and her husband Michael of Middlebury, CT, Paul Murray and his wife Tienna of Sag Harbor, NY, and Aaron Murray of Glen Burnie, MD; and great-grandchildren, Henry, Colin and Ava Young, Anderson Bates-Walsh, and Linden Murray. Although she grew up in the Boston area, Lois summered in Scituate from the time she was born, where her father had a cottage and tailor shop across from the Minot Post Office. Lois, her husband, and the children spent every summer at the cottage and, in 1962, the family became year-round residents. Lois and her husband were among the thirty founding families of Temple Beth Am of the South Shore, a Reform Jewish Congregation, which is now Congregation Sha'aray Shalom in Hingham. From 1962 to 1969, Lois's home-based business, The Magic Spatula, catered many events, from birthday parties to wedding receptions. She then returned to her other professional role, as a dental assistant and, eventually, as manager for a large dental practice from 1975 until 1995. During those years, she also attained an associate's degree in Business Management from Quincy Junior College, where she graduated at the top of her class. Music was one of her passions. She worked as an usher at Symphony Hall in Boston for a number of years in her twenties, and was a devoted opera fan all her life, often reading along with librettos while listening to the Met on the radio. She was a diehard Red Sox fan (she even caught one of Sammy White's foul balls); in 2005, when she moved to Maryland to be closer to her son's family there, she became an Oriole's fan, unless they were playing the Red Sox. A voracious reader and traveler, she endlessly explored diverse subjects and places. She loved gathering new friends, who quickly became lifelong friends. The family is grateful to Lois's Fidelis Hospice team for their compassionate, dedicated care during her final weeks. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., Scituate; followed by burial at Union Cemetery, Meetinghouse Lane, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois's memory to Fidelis Hospice, 25 Railroad Square, Haverhill, MA 01832, or Friends of Scituate Town Library, 85 Branch Street, Scituate, MA 02066. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 22, 2020