Lois M. (Harding) Marshall, age 89, a lifelong Quincy resident, died unexpectedly, Monday, August 12, 2019, in the comfort of her loving family. Lois was born in Quincy, to the late Harry W. and Lillian G. (Williams) Harding. She was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1947, and Barrington College in Rhode Island. Lois was employed as a receptionist for the former Cigna Insurance Company in Quincy for ten years. She was a lifelong active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy, serving in various capacities and committees. Lois was well-known for her singing, both in the choir and as a soloist. She also served as a deacon and was a member of Friendship Circle. Lois was always willing to volunteer and serve, assisting with collations and church activities. She truly loved her "Fort Square" family and many dear friends. Lois enjoyed sewing and had a talent for arts and crafts. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and friends, and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of her grandchildren. Beloved wife for sixty-two years of Robert E. Marshall. Devoted mother of Robert B. Marshall and his wife Susan of Foxboro, Colleen A. Marshall and her partner Kip Diggs of Quincy, Jon A. Marshall and his wife Kristi of Denmark, Maine, and Bruce D. Marshall and his wife Amy of Abington. Loving grandmother of Andrea Marshall and her fianc Kevin Shunney, Bethlehem, David, Grace, Christiana, Wesley, and Jonathan Marshall. Much loved sister of Leonard W. Harding and his wife Patricia of Quincy. Lois is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, Thursday, August 15, at 10 a.m. Reverend John W. Culp, Pastor, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Interment at a cemetery to be announced. For those who wish, donations in Lois' memory may be made to Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019