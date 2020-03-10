|
Lois M. (Richards) Roche of Quincy passed from this life on March 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Bob Roche for 56 years. Lois was known by all for her sunny disposition and smiling face. She found joy in her garden, her kitchen and her paintbrush. Lois was the treasured mother of Marianne and Sal Balsamo, Cynthia Roche-Cotter and her husband Michael, Nancy and Michael San Antonio and Robbie and Kathleen (Behan) Roche. Her life was enriched by her niece, Beverly Joyce; her 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Mass will be celebrated on March 13, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Memorial donations may be made to the Mass. Audubon Society, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 10, 2020