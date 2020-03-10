Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois M. Roche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois M. Roche Obituary
Lois M. (Richards) Roche of Quincy passed from this life on March 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Bob Roche for 56 years. Lois was known by all for her sunny disposition and smiling face. She found joy in her garden, her kitchen and her paintbrush. Lois was the treasured mother of Marianne and Sal Balsamo, Cynthia Roche-Cotter and her husband Michael, Nancy and Michael San Antonio and Robbie and Kathleen (Behan) Roche. Her life was enriched by her niece, Beverly Joyce; her 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Mass will be celebrated on March 13, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Memorial donations may be made to the Mass. Audubon Society, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -