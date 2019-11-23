|
Lois Marie Seggelin, 80, of Whitman, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after a two-year illness in her home, surrounded by family and her dearest dogs. She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas H. Seggelin for 47 years. Lois was born November 22, 1938, in Cambridge, to the late Lewis and Sarah Townson. Lois attended Massasoit Community College, North Eastern University and Stonehill College. She majored in accounting and earned a bachelor's degree in business. Lois established and independently operated her own business, Accurate Accounting and continued to do so until her retirement in her late 70s. She ran 8 marathons, including the Boston Marathon as a qualified runner. Lois' last marathon was the Boston 100th. She loved running with her friends. Lois also enjoyed bicycling, racquet ball, yoga, walking with her friends and dogs, gardening and landscaping her yard. She also loved her religion and served Perpetual Adoration at the Holy Ghost Church of Whitman. Lois was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Donna and husband Arthur Cokely; her son, Chuck and wife Patty Seggelin; her grandchildren, Nat Cokely and partner Dan Raymond and Lynnea Seggelin; her siblings, Joan Riordan, Marylou Ryan, David Townson, Rosalind Marshall, Lewis Townson and Suzanne Larson. She was also the sister of the late Charles Townson and Sandra Bruce. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and her two loving dogs, Bailey and Barbie Seggelin. Strength, faith and love carried Lois through the end of her life. She was loved by all who met her and will be deeply missed. Her funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 9:45 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, 518 Washington Street, Whitman. Family and friends are then invited to gather and lay Lois to her eternal rest at Saint Marys Cemetery, 245 North Street, Randolph. Visiting hours will be Monday, November 25, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797, to support the research of pancreatic cancer. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 23, 2019