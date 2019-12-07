|
Lorelei B. Jope, age 72, of East Freetown passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at home after a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. Raised in Randolph, the daughter of Laura and Alfred Pinto, Lorelei graduated from the University of Maine at Gorham with a bachelor's degree in Kindergarten and Primary Education. After graduating, she married Bob Jope, her beloved high school sweetheart. She raised two sons while supporting Bob as he launched a successful welding business, worked in a variety of part-time jobs while her sons were in school, and volunteered for her church and for the Junior Ladies' Library Association. When her sons were grown, she secured a position as an office manager for Ameriprise Financial, and she and Bob built their dream house in East Freetown. Lorelei is survived by her two sons, Robert Jr. and his wife Linda of New Bedford and Brian and his wife Jennifer of Middleboro; two sisters, Deborah and her husband Kevin of Wellesley and Karen and her husband Jesse of Brooksville, Fla.; two brothers, Stephen and his wife Maria of Brooksville, Fla., and Kurt and his girlfriend Susan of Tiverton, R.I.; five grandchildren, Hannah Faith Jope of East Boston, Elijah Gabriel Jope of New Bedford and Charlotte Isabella, Sophia Lorelei, and Henry Nathan Jope of Middleboro; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held in the Dahlberg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford Street, Lakeville, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, with a memorial service and reception to follow at the Fireside Grille, at 30 Bedford Street, Middleborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 7, 2019