Lorena "Rena" (Schofield) Giordano, age 73, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 21, 2019. Born in Quincy, Rena grew up in Weymouth and has lived in Hingham since 1973. She was Vice President and facilities manager at Schofield Companies for fifty years. Lorena was a past president of Weymouth Rotary and received multiple Paul Harris Fellows, an award given to members who have excelled in the demonstration of service above self. Rena was the beloved wife of 51 years of Anthony Giordano, who both enjoyed extensive traveling together, Lorena is also survived by her sister Debora Coulsey of Rockland, her brother-in-laws, Robert Giordano and his wife, Lou of Quincy, Philip Giordano and his wife, Carolyn of Brockton and Carl Barnes of Twin Mountains, N.H. and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Bertha (Caldwell) Schofield, her sisters, Jean Barnes and Jacqueline Schofield and her brother, William Schofield. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Lorena on Wednesday, June 26, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) So. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home for a funeral service in honor of Lorena on Thursday, June 27, at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rena's memory to the , 125 So. Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130, . For online condolences or directions please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.