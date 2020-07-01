Lorena J. (Purdy) Kearney of Carver, formerly of Norwell, passed away June 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Kearney. She is survived by her son, Jared G. and his husband Erik Christiaen of London. She was the sister of Elizabeth Purdy of Holland and the late Randolph S. Purdy of Annapolis and his wife Claire of Md. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Thursday, July 2, 3-5 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, on Tuesday, July 7, at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 1, 2020.