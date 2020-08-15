Loretta A. Wallace of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died August 11, 2020. Loretta worked tirelessly for disabled veterans and their families during her 40 years with the Disabled American Veterans
National Service Office in Boston. She was a woman of devout faith and devotion to Mary, our Blessed Mother, with deep love of family and a generosity of spirit that knew no limits. Loretta's family fondly remembers how very much time spent with family in her much loved Harrisville, New Hampshire, meant to Loretta from the time of her childhood to the present. She enjoyed countless trips to New York City, Broadway shows and days out on the town shopping. Loretta was very proud of her Irish heritage. Although she never visited Ireland, she enjoyed attending Irish festivals, listening to Irish music, and learning about Connemara in County Galway, where her father was raised. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, which will include her two special kitties, "Lottie and Billy." Loving and devoted daughter of the late William N. and Loretta Wallace. Cherished sister of Shirley Larkin and her late husband Ralph of Whitman, Robert Wallace and his wife Joan of North Weymouth and Ann Marie Wallace of Quincy. Proud and loving aunt of Ralph J. Larkin, Jr. of Whitman, Lynn Raymond and her husband Kenneth of NH, Shirley Larkin of Mattapoisett, Robert Larkin and his wife Crystal of NY and predeceased by her niece and godchild Loretta Larkin. Also blessed with 2 additional generations of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Monday 8:30-9:30 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). A Funeral Mass will follow in St. Josephs Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. Donations in memory of Loretta may be made to St. Josephs Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy MA 02169. If you cannot gather together with Loretta's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www. Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.