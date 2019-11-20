The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anns Church
Quincy, MA
Loretta J. (Currivan) Struzik of Wollaston, died November 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Thomas and Sadie Currivan. Beloved wife of the late Alfred M. Struzik. Loving mother of Mick Struzik and his wife Susan of Squantum, Joe Struzik of Norton, and Tom Struzik and his wife Kristen of Bridgewater. Doting Nana of Michael, Matthew, Lauren, Jonathan, Sarah, Benjamin, Ella, Madeline, and great grandmother of Charlotte, Jack, and Mila. Cherished sister of the late Thomas, Joseph, and Jean Kirwan. Loving mother-in-law of Cheryl Neff. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Loretta adored her family and it was the center of her life. She enjoyed cooking, drinking tea, shopping at Building 19 and Christmas Tree Shop, camping at the Canal, trips to the Cape, and spending the winters in Florida with her husband Alfred. Loretta had a quick wit and great sense of humor. She was caring, generous, empathetic, and was a friend to all, always social and outgoing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Loretta may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 20, 2019
