|
|
Loretta McElvenny passed peacefully on April 16t, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Loretta was born 88 years ago, to Joseph Logan and Margaret Joyce Logan in Boston where she spent her early years. Loretta was the youngest of four, but, the mother to five after she married and moved to Braintree where she raised her family. Beautiful inside and out, Loretta will always be remembered for her sparkling blue eyes, radiant smile, determined and feisty spirit and caring nature. Loved by all who knew her, Loretta was always ready to lend a hand, offer comfort by listening or cheering on a success. One of Loretta's many passions was her career at the Patriot Ledger in Quincy, where she worked until her retirement at the age of 70. Loretta enjoyed gardening, decorating and the independence of being able to take care of her home. Loretta and her older sister, affectionately called Sisty, also of Braintree, spent the later years of their lives traveling and being inseparable companions, relying on each other for daily support and encouragement, as sisters do. Loretta was very fond of Friday night dinners and wine at Sisty's house, where the two would always be found discussing the weekly issues and their families. Her faith and family were the cornerstone of her life. Loretta was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and aunt and never forgot a birthday. Loretta is predeceased by her son James McElvenny, late of Florida and leaves behind her sons Bruce McElvenny of Massachusetts and John McElvenny of South Carolina and daughters Joan Murphy and Christine McElvenny, both of Massachusetts, her niece Joyce Kenneally of Florida, her nephew Robert Danehy of Oregon and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life, well-lived, will be held at a later date. The family has requested that those wishing to honor her memory, donate to either the Church of St. Clare, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree or St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington Street, Braintree or a . Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2020