Lorraine A. Whalen
1933 - 2020
Lorraine Ann Whalen (Gilblair) of Quincy, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. The daughter of the late Jack and Ida Gilblair, Lorraine was born April 25, 1933. Lorraine and her husband Les square danced and enjoy many years of camping at Tispaquin Family Campground, where she made many lifelong friends. She especially enjoyed when her children and grandchildren visited and camped with them. Lorraine loved to entertain, cook, and bake for all her family and friends. Lorraine was kind and helpful to everyone. Lorraine was the devoted wife of 63 years to the late Harold "Les" Whalen Sr., married May 12, 1951. Beloved sister survived by Henry Gilblair, of Texas, the late Glenna M. Naples of Weymouth, the late Norman R. Gilblair of Canton and survived by sister- in-law Dorothy M. Gilblair, of Fort Myers, Fla. Loving mother of Harold L. Whalen Jr. of Quincy, Glen P. Whalen and his wife Michelle Whalen of Quincy, Karen A. Whalen of Holbrook, and her significant other William Menadue, former mother-in- law of Colleen Whalen. The best "Nana" to Danny and Brian Whalen of Marshfield, Lindsey, Kylie, Julie and Jason Whalen of Quincy, and Christopher, Caitlyn, and Ethan Mann of Holbrook, Madison Mann of Los Angeles. Lorraine will be sorely missed by her entire family. Services are private. Donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, alz.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
